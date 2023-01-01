Hyderabad: Jr NTR is all set to start shooting for his 30th film next month (February), the makers announced on Sunday. The RRR actor reunites with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva for the second time and the makers announced the worldwide release date as on April 5, 2024. NTR Arts banner shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.

"A man's fury is the cure for a disease called courage. #NTR30 in cinemas on April 5th, 2024. The shoot begins next month. Happy New Year," the production house said in the tweet.

The currently untitled movie is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Arts. R Ratnavelu is the director of photography, with National Award-winning technician Sabu Cyril as the production designer. Sreekar Prasad will serve as editor on the project and

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the upcoming film. Anirudh coming on board was shared in November 2022.

NTR who is basking in the success of RRR by SS Rajamouli is currently on a long holiday trip with wife Pranathi in the US and will soon return to Hyderabad to begin shooting.

News is that Jr NTR's 31st film with Salaar director Prashanth Neel is also on the cards this 2023, and the first look poster was unleashed by the makers. NTR sported a fierce look in the poster. Jr NTR's NTR31 is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts .

