Actor Jr. NTR expressed his shock over the sudden death of popular Telugu actor Tammareddy Chalapathi Rao who passed away on Saturday.

In an emotional tweet the actor who shared screen space with Chalapathi Rao in his 2002 film Aadi where the veteran actor plays his aide, Veeranna said that he was distraught over his sudden demise. Jr NTR said that the Nandamuri family had lost one of its family members. He also said that Chalapathi Rao was close to his family right from his grandfather's ( late Sr NT Rama Rao) days and his demise was an irreparable loss to the family.

Jr NTR, who was seen missing even during veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana’s demise, is said to be in the United States of America.

He made a video call from the US to his son Ravi Babu to see the actor’s body. Speaking in a video call from there, he is said to have turned extremely emotional and said that Chalapathi Rao’s untimely death shocked him. "We are unable to digest the news of your death...Please Uncle wake up,” he said in the video call which brought tears to many who saw the video which went viral on social media.

.@tarak9999 Video Call to Ravi Babu due to Sudden demise of #ChalapathiRao garu :) May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PuOmNfWOFi — Dhanush 🧛 (@Always_kaNTRi) December 25, 2022

Veteran actor Chalapathi Rao (78) passed away Saturday night in his residence. He is said to have acted in over 1200 films portraying various roles including villain, comic, and character roles in a career spanning over five decades. His son Ravi Babu is also an actor, director, and producer in Tollywood.

A staunch aide of the late NT Rama Rao, Chalapathi Rao acted in several Telugu movies as a supporting actor and villain in the films of NT Rama Rao, Krishna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, and Pawan Kalyan and even with the new generation actors.

