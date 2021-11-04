Jr NTR Stylish Looks in EMK Diwali Episode, Check Pics

Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarlu show in Gemini is breaking trp records. The punch dialogues, the way NTR handles the show and his dressing style attract the audience. Jr. NTR fans and Telugu audiences liked his new style.

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna makes a grand entry on the OTT platform on the eve of Diwali. He is hosting a show called "Unstoppable," which streams on Aha. The trailer for the show got a huge response from the audience and got 2M+ views within two hours.

In the first episode, Manchu Mohan Babu, Vishnu and Lakshmi are the guests of this talk show. NBK has asked several naughty and tricky questions to Mohan Babu. Everyone is particularly interested in the Collection King's response to the question of his true feelings toward Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Also Read: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Ramesh Varma, Satyanarayana Koneru’s Khiladi Title Song Out

In both these two different shows, there is no way to compare them, but netizens are comparing the festive looks of Jr. NTR and Balakrishna in the show.

A section of the audience says that Balakrishna looks young and dashing in that style. Jr. NTR fans, on the other hand, think Jr. NTR looks dapper with his thick moustache. Here are the looks of both legendary actors and guess who looks better. Check out the pictures: