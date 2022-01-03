Jr NTR Steals Hearts On The Kapil Sharma Show

Jan 03, 2022, 15:15 IST
- Sakshi Post

Is there any need to tell about "The Kapil Sharma Show"? Obviously, a big No. The show was loved by all and sundry. Needless to say about the funny conversations between the host Kapil Sharma and the guests. Recently, the RRR team - Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and SS Rajamouli- came to the show. After the show, the hashtag 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is trending on Twitter. Most of the netizens are loving Jr NTR and are saying that he stole the show with his humble and down to earth personality. See how netizens are tweeting about Jr NTR.

It is all known knowledge that RRR got postponed. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen together for the first time on screen. Rajamouli is the director of the film and was made on a huge budget. Expectations are very high on the film. The makers of the movie have announced the postponement of the film as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the country.


Read More:

Tags: 
The Kapil Sharma Show
Jr NTR
RRR
ram charan
Advertisement
Back to Top