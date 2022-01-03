Jr NTR Steals Hearts On The Kapil Sharma Show

Is there any need to tell about "The Kapil Sharma Show"? Obviously, a big No. The show was loved by all and sundry. Needless to say about the funny conversations between the host Kapil Sharma and the guests. Recently, the RRR team - Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and SS Rajamouli- came to the show. After the show, the hashtag 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is trending on Twitter. Most of the netizens are loving Jr NTR and are saying that he stole the show with his humble and down to earth personality. See how netizens are tweeting about Jr NTR.

Watching TV after a really long time and quite impressed with Jr NTR's Hindi. The host could have done with a little less English. Overall, a quite entertaining episode. Good work @KapilSharmaK9.@tarak9999 #TheKapilSharmaShow — Rohit Vats (@nawabjha) January 2, 2022

Jr NTR stole the show and amazed north audience with his fluent hindi. Speaking the same language as someone can directly connect to their hearts❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥. Cant wait for the applauses after #RRRMovie @tarak9999 #TheKapilSharmaShow — Censor Buzz (@Censor_Buzz) January 2, 2022

Ntr speaks Hindi with so much love, and he is commonly seen speaking Hindi while promoting this movie during different interviews and also in @TheKapilSShow — Palwinder Kaur (@palwinderk1330) January 3, 2022

I'm a total Bollywood buff but today, watching @tarak9999 @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan adding a South ka tadka on #TheKapilSharmaShow has been super fun. So amazing to see #JrNTR talk in Hindi - quite impressive. @KapilSharmaK9 mazaa aa gaya. You've been fab!!#RRRMovie @SonyTV — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) January 2, 2022

It is all known knowledge that RRR got postponed. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen together for the first time on screen. Rajamouli is the director of the film and was made on a huge budget. Expectations are very high on the film. The makers of the movie have announced the postponement of the film as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the country.