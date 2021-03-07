Jr NTR Small Screen Re-Entry With Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Tollywood hero, Jr NTR is going to create wonders once again with his hosting skills on small screen with the show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The makers of the show released a video byte saying that the show is going to come infront of the audience in a very short time. Here is the tweet.

According to the reports, a teaser of the show will be released soon and it is said that Trivikram Srinivas has directed the teasers of the show. The fifth edition of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu show is going to have a few changes.

Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu is the Telugu version of Amitabh Bachchan's successful TV series Kaun Banega Crorepati which recently completed its 12th season.

Chiranjeevi Konidela hosted the fourth edition of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu while Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted the first three seasons of the TV series in Telugu.

Tollywood hero, Jr NTR is busy with his upcoming movie, RRR. SS Rajamouli is the director of the film. Ram Charan Tej will be seen as the another lead actor in the movie.

