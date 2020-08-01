Junior NTR and Allu Arjun enjoy a huge fan following across the globe. Any movie release of these actors becomes a big festival to their fans.

Yesterday, Allu Arjun had officially announced that his next film will be with Koratala Siva. Bunny's fans were pretty excited about their collaboration. The rest of the crew details have not been announced.

However, speculations are doing the rounds that Allu Arjun wasn't the first choice for the yet-to-be launched movie. Yes, what you read is right! If reports are to go anything by, Koratala wanted to work with Jr NTR, but the 'Janatha Garage' actor didn't like the script. Later, the story went for Allu Arjun, who has been waiting for a long time to work with Koratala Siva.

As soon as the script walked in, he gave a nod to Siva. Allu Arjun will be seen in a completely different look, which is going to be loved by all. An official confirmation of Jr NTR rejecting Siva's film is yet to be made.

Speaking about Jr NTR's film, he is busy with his much-awaited film 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt in lead roles. While Allu Arjun is busy with his upcoming film 'Pushpa', that is being directed by Sukumar. Jr NTR's 'RRR' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' are slated to release next year. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.