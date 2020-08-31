There is no denying that Jr NTR has carved a niche for himself by wowing fans with his acting chops. Besides his performances in blockbuster movies, Jr NTR always receives appreciation for his commitment and dedication towards his profession. Over the past few months, we have been hearing several theories that Prashanth Neel will be making his next film with Jr NTR.

The latest wear is that Prashanth Neel has agreed to direct his next film in Telugu with a top actor. One of the leading production houses is going to produce it. Jr NTR has given his consent but the Aravinda Sametha actor is unable to allocate his dates immediately. Speculations are rife that Jr NTR is in a dilemma on Prashanth’s film.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel has started the shoot for the sequel of his 2018 super hit film ‘KGF’. They are expected to wrap up the shoot in the next two months. Can Prashanth Neel wait for Jr NTR upto 2022? As we all know, Jr NTR will next be seen in ‘RRR’ which is touted as one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the news since the time its director SS Rajamouli has announced it.

The film’s progress in shooting has been dented several times due to unexpected delays. And there is no exact date when Rajamouli will wrap up the shoot of ‘RRR’. It is forcing Jr NTR and Ram Charan to stick to only a single project.

Jr NTR’s last release was ‘Aravind Sametha’ turned out to be an instant hit at the box office. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and also starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Jr NTR fans are really desperate to see him on the silver screen. If we talk about ‘RRR’ release date then it is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2021. We are pretty sure the wait for the movie will be worth it.