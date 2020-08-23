Trivikram Srinivas, the famous writer & director from Telugu Cinema, has confirmed his project with Jr. NTR an year ago. He and his team had to start the shoot from June, this year for a early 2021, release.

Due to pandemic, SS Rajamouli's mega budget flick RRR had to be postponed further and further. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are acting together in the film for the first time ever. The expectations from the film are sky high and both the actors have blocked themselves from acting in any other film before they complete RRR.

Sticking to that plan, Jr. NTR is unable to ask Trivikram Srinivas to start the film shoot . He doesn't see a clear cut sign on when he will be free from RRR duties to join Trivikram's film. Hence, while he wants to work with the director, he doesn't want to "hold him back" or "block" him.

According to latest buzz, he has decided to return his advance amount from the producers, Haarika & Hassine Creations, of upto Rs. 8 crores and give them fresh dates, whenever he is relieved from RRR duties. By this act, he won't be blocking the director to wait and producers won't be "breathing down his neck" too.

Sources state that he clearly explained the situation to Mythri Movie Makers, his next after Trivikram film producers as well. He even asked Prashanth Neel, the director believed to be working on this project with Mythri Movie Makers to go ahead and complete his other projects before they can start.

Well, the reports stay unconfirmed as the sources from NTR team or Trivikram Srinivas's team chose to remain silent, when we enquired them about this buzz. Watch this space for more latest updates.