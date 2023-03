RRR’s Naatu Naatu song music composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose received the Oscar award for best original song. Deepika Padukone welcomed Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava for their Oscar stage performance. Ram Charan and Jr NTR posed for paps in black outfits and Rajamouli in a purple kurta.