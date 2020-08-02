Jr NTR’s Next Film With Bollywood Actress

Looks like Jr NTR’s next film with Trivikram Srinivas is getting delayed and it may take another year to take on sets. The film got delayed due to ongoing current coronavirus pandemic. Jr NTR should complete his movie portions for the current project ‘RRR’ and he has to allot fresh dates to shoot the film. Undoubtedly, it is the most-awaited film of the year. The film's shooting has been delayed many times.

Jr NTR can start shooting for Trivikram’s film after ‘RRR’. The latest news update about Jr NTR and Trivikram’s film suggests that they are planning to rope Kiara Advani as the leading lady for the film. Kiara made her Telugu debut with ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ starring Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film is considered to be one of the highest-grossing movies.

Later, she worked with Ram Charan’s ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ and everyone noticed her performance but the film failed to live upto audience's expectations. After her performance, Kiara has completely shifted her focus towards Bollywood films and web series. If everything goes as planned, she will come back as a new Jodi beside Jr NTR. Still, it is not clear as an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Jr NTR and Trivikram have given a solid hit with ‘Aravinda Samantha’. The yet to be launched project will be their second collaboration. It created quite a buzz among the movie lovers.

More details about the cast and crew of Jr NTR-Trivikram’s film are yet to be known. Watch this space for more.

