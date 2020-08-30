Director SS Rajamouli has been away from the silver screen for almost two years. Everyone is eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie, ‘RRR’ and the film has been in the news, since its inception. Rajamouli's RRR was scheduled to hit the theatres on July 30th of this year but now it has been pushed to January 2021. The makers of RRR haven’t announced anything official about the release date of the film.

Now, the latest news is that Rajamouli wants to shoot the visuals of NTR to release the promo of Komaram Bheem. Fans of Tarak wants to see their favourite hero's promo. Earlier, the makers have released Ram Charan's video byte from the flick ‘RRR’ on the occasion of his birthday. The 'Bheem For Ramaraju' video has gathered immense appreciation and love from several sections of the society. Rajamouli also planned to release Jr NTR's video byte on his birthday in May but couldn’t do it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Rajamouli is looking forward to releasing the Jr NTR's introduction video byte as Komaram Bheem on January 1st, 2021. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made.

The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in meatier roles. It is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 350 crores and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya. Watch this space for more updates.