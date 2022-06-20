Jon Snow Comeback Game of Thrones Sequel on HBO

Good news for Game of Thrones fans, HBO is treating fans to the new sequel of the popular series, which will be focused on Jon Snow. Kit Harington is all set to reprise his fan favourite character in the sequel.

The spinoff will follow Jon’s life post the events of the Game of Thrones finale, Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the fantasy drama television series. The first episode of Game of Thrones was premiered on April 14, 2019, and concluded on May 19, 2019.

Jon Snow was shown as the main lead in the last season but finally, he killed the queen as he doesn't want her to take over the throne. The final twist in the story has given a bad image to Jon Snow and fans of him were quite depressed. So to give true meaning to his role, HBO has planned another series which is completely based on him.

