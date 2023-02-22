Pathaan Joins 1000 Crore Club at Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan movie broke box office records by crossing the 1000 crore mark yesterday, and the movie is still ongoing in theatres for its fourth week. Pathaan is the first film this year to reach the 1,000 crore mark in less than 30 days. According to the YRF press note, Pathaan’s Indian gross is around Rs 623 crore, and overseas is Rs 377 crore, and the total Pathaan worldwide collection to date is estimated at Rs 1000 crore. Well, Pathaan makers and SRK fans are celebrating the movie success on Twitter by trending #Pathaan1000crWorldWide.

Pathaan is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. The fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, alongside Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The film is about Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, who must work with ISI agent Rubina to take down Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-traitor, who is planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India at the behest of a Pakistani military general.