John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Exclusively on Prime Video

Mumbai: Prime Video will launch The Continental, the highly anticipated special event series based on the blockbuster action franchise John Wick. The prequel is produced by Lionsgate Television, and will be exclusively available to Prime Video members worldwide excluding the U.S., Middle East and Israel in 2023.

The Continental is told from the perspective of the hotel manager, portrayed by Ian McShane in the film franchise - a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant). Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel - a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Woodell is joined by Mel Gibson (Braveheart), as Cormac; Ayomide Adegun (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), who will portray a young Charon (based on the character portrayed by Lance Reddick); Ben Robson (Vikings) as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour (Dr. Death) as Miles; Jessica Allain (The Laundromat) playing Lou; Mishel Prada (Vida) as KD; Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) as Yen; and Peter Greene (Training Day), who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert).

“The John Wick films have created one of the most immersive, detailed and enjoyable universes we’ve seen on screen in the last decade” said Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, Prime Video. “We are extremely proud to play a part in continuing to build that universe, offering viewers an insight into the origins of the infamous Continental Hotel and its incredible characters.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Prime Video, which is always a world-class home for our properties,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. “The Continental promises to be one of the major streaming events of 2023, and it will be a perfect fit for Prime Video’s global audience as the John Wick franchise continues to grow. This deal wouldn’t have been possible without Agapy Kapouranis and Chase Brisbin and their talented counterparts at Prime Video, who crafted a multifaceted agreement that reflects today’s evolving marketplace.”

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers and showrunners on The Continental, and executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger. Shawn Simmons serves as a writer and executive producer. Albert Hughes directs the first and third nights and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second night.

The John Wick films have grossed nearly $600 million worldwide to date, with each film outperforming its predecessor. John Wick: Chapter Four is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide on March 24, 2023.