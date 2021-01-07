John Abraham To Play Villain In Prabhas' Salaar?

Prabhas fans might be on cloud nine as Baahubali actor is on a working spree and announcing back to back films with sensational directors in Tollywood and Bollywood. As you all might aware that Prabhas is all set to work with Prashanth Neel for Salaar'. Speculations are doing the rounds that John Abraham is likely to play the antagonist role.

Although, it hasn't been confirmed from Prabhas or Prashanth Neel Abraham would look terrific villain in Salaar. However, An official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. He is cast opposite Pooja Hegde in the film that also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The project is multilingual, scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The film is directed by Radha Krishna and is slated to release by mid of this year.