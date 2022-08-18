Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Date, Time and Contestants

The much watched dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is all set to launch on September 3, 2022, after a five-year gap. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most watched celebrity dance show on the small screen. There are numerous rumours circulating on social media over who are the celebrities that will be competing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Few YouTube cameras have even clicked pics of celebrities outside the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Colors TV is revealing the names of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants on their Instagram page. Buzz has it that Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Rubina Dilaik are all set to match steps with some famous choreographers. Ali Asgar recently confirmed his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Ali Asgar enters the show as Daadi, his beloved character from "Comedy Nights with Kapil". So we can say that celebrations will rock the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 floor. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will air on Colors TV.

Check out the rumored contestants for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10

Paras Khalnawat

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Suresh Raina

Rubina Dilaik

Nia Sharma

Shilpa Shinde

Amruta Khanvilkar

Tony Kakkar

Niti Taylor