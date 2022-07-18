Jennifer Lopez Shares Bedroom Pic After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend in Las Vegas. They first met on the set of the movie "Gigli" in 2002. They announced their engagement in April. This is the fourth marriage for Jennifer Lopez and the second for Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez stunned her fans by announcing the news in her newsletter On the JLo.

Jennifer Lopez shared her first pic from bed room after her marriage. In the photo one could see herself from the bed, glowing and smiling. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets." By 'Sadie' she was referring to the song 'Sadie, Sadie, married lady'. Here is the photo.

The photo of Jennifer is going viral on all social media platforms. She got many congratulatory messages from her fans and friends. Vanessa Bryant commented on JLo's post and wrote, "Congratulations!" Also, Hoda Kotb congratulated the happy couple saying, "Love is patient and right on time. Congrats my darling."

Ben and Jennifer Bennifer, got back together last year after almost 20 years. In 2002 Ben had given Jennifer a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.