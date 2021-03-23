Tollywood Box Office Latest: Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, Mosagallu, Sashi, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Collections

Actor Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu is ruling the box office. It is also doing unstoppable business at the ticket windows. Since its opening, the film has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office. The film has turned out to be the biggest hit this year.

Jathi Ratnalu was released on March 11 in theatres and the film earned double profits than the invested amount on the project. After Jathi Ratnalu, many new films were released in the last two weeks such as Sreekaram, Mosagallu, Sashi and Chavvu Kaburu Challaga. Did you know this? As the last new releases films got mixed reviews, Jathi Ratanlu has become the first choice for moviegoers. Jathi Ratnalu is giving tough competition to Sreekaram, Mosagallu, Sashi, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

It could be another two weeks for Jathi Ratnalu buzz to die down. If you are searching for latest movie collections of last week releases. Then, here we go. Take a look at the tweets: