Jathi Ratnalu Day 8 Collections: Naveen Polishetty's Film Is Ruling The Box Office

Actor Naveen Polisheety is the most happening star in Tollywood. He is riding high on the success of his recent outing 'Jathi Ratnalu' which is ruling the box office. The film is dominating other movies thanks to the content of the film. Jathi Ratnalu proved yet again that the audience will prefer the story content rather than stardom. Jathi Ratnalu has shattered every possible record since its opening day.

Yesterday, Jathi Ratnalu success meet was taken place in Hyderabad and turned out to be one of the best events where the cast of the film have expressed their gratitude for making the film as a blockbuster hit. According to latest reports, Jathi Ratnalu will soon be jetting off to USA to meet the audience. Jathi Ratnalu visiting USA this weekend. That's not all, the film is heading to touch Million dollar mark by this weekend.

Talking about the latest collections, Jathi Ratnalu made the business of $783,375 (₹ 5.69 crores) alone in USA. The film will soon cross the million-dollar mark and it is likely to touch by this weekend. The film is also faring well at the domestic box office. While coming to Telugu states collections, Jathi Ratnalu has managed to earn Rs 3.80 cr on its eighth day at the box office. We shall soon update area-wise collections shortly.

The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin. If you are thinking to watch the film again and scared of COVID-19. Don't worry we have a suitable solution for that Jathi Ratnalu will start premiers on Amazon Prime Video in the second week of April. The makers are yet to announce Jathi Ratnalu OTT release date.Keep watching this space for more updates. We will keep you posted about Jathi Ratnalu OTT Release date.