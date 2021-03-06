We have heard of the news that the South Indian star Anupama Parameswaran has been dating Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah since a very long time. In many cases, we have seen cricketers getting married to cine stars. The affairs and linkups are not new to us, isn't it? A big yes. Now, the rumours are doing the rounds that Anupama and Jasprit are going to marry this week in a private manner.

It is said that the wedding is going to take place in Goa. Another news is that the wedding of Anupama and Jasprit would take place in Gujarat, because recently, she posted a photo on her Instagram stories. However, there is no official informaion regarding this. One more interesting thing is that Jasprit has taken leave from BCCI and this also added to it.

Earlier, also many rumours broke out on Anupama and Bumrah's wedding. Anupama in an interview stated that, "I don’t even know who he is. I just know that he is a cricketer and that’s about it. There is nothing more. It is sad to see such link-up rumours circulating on social media about a woman without any proper information."

On the other hand, Anupama's mother speaking to a Malyalam portal said that Anupama is in Gujarat as part of her shooting of her upcoming movie and rubbished all the rumours of 'Premam' heroine's wedding with Jasprit.

