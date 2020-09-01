Janatha Garage Turns 4: Fans Pour In Love For Jr NTR!

Janatha Garage is one of the best films by Koratala Siva. As the film completes four years of its release on September 1st, 2020, fans took to their social media to wish the team of Janatha Garage. The hashtag #FourYearsOfJanathaGarage is trending on Twitter. Jr NTR, Samantha, Mohan Lal, Nithya Menen acted in the key roles. In the movie, Jr NTR acted as a nature lover.

The story of the film revolves around Mohanlal and Jr NTR and it was a message-oriented flick. The celluloid was made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore and it turned out as a blockbuster. Janatha Garage was produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and C.V Mohan under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

This Boxoffice Tsunami completed 4 Years #JanathaGarage Is very special film in @tarak9999 career. * DAY 1 Non BB Record *

* Weekend Non BB *

* Week 1 Non BB *

On the career front, Jr NTR will be next seen in the film 'RRR' where he will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem.

On the career front, Jr NTR will be next seen in the film ‘RRR’ where he will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. The story of the film is based on two legendary freedom fighters. For the first time, Jr NTR is sharing the screen space with Ram Charan in ‘RRR’.

It is a special project for Jr NTR. Do you know why? Rajamouli and Ram Charan are 2 am friends of Jr NTR and Tarak is working with both of them at a time in ‘RRR’. On top of it all, the film is going to be released in ten languages. Olivia Morris has been roped to play the female lead alongside Jr NTR. It marks her debut in Telugu. Watch this space for more updates.