Janaki Kalaganaledu Spoiler Alert Today's Episode May 18: Rama Impresses Janaki

Mallika asks Janaki to keep Rama under her control so that she can at least have Rama's support. Meanwhile, Jaanu is feeling sad as she cannot go to her house.

Rama comes to Jaanu and asks her to smile as she looks beautiful when she smiles. Then, he applies nail polish to her finger for the evening function. Janaki gets impressed by Rama Chandra's kind-hearted behaviour.

While he applies it to her legs, Jnanamba sees them. Jaanu feels tense as she would scold her, but Jnanamba feels happy and asks Rama to continue applying nail polish. Later, Mallika gives a lame excuse not to go to the function and phones her friend and tells that they would go watch a movie.

Meanwhile, Rama plans to surprise Jaanu with the necklace he bought before marriage. Will he give the present to his wife is to be watched in the episode.

