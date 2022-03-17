James Kannada Movie Leaked Online on Day of Release

Late Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's James hit the theatres on March 17. The movie release coincides with his birth anniversary. The film hit the big screens with huge expectations. Fans and the audience got to see Puneeth Rajkumar back on the screen for one last time. James has released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu in over 4000 screens across the country.

James is directed by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda, and starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand in the lead roles. James movie revolves around Major Santosh Kumar (Puneeth Rajkumar), who leaves Army to run a security agency. why he does so has to be watched in the movie.

James has opened to massive response from the audience. Puneeth Rajkumar fans are making the movie a huge success by urging more people to watch his last movie. But fans are disappointed and heartbroken to Shiva Rajkumar's voice instead of Puneeth's in the movie. It is known that Puneeth aka Appu passed away without completing the shoot. So Shivanna had to chip in to help the crew finish a few portions. In certain parts, body double has been used in place of Puneeth Rajkumar.

The latest we hear is that James has been leaked on piracy websites within hours of its release. Guys, show some respect to the departed soul and do not circulate pirated copies of James. Also, remember that movie production involves the work of a lot of artistes and technicians, so not to pour water over their efforts. Do watch James only in Theatres and do not encourage piracy. If you come across any pirated copies of James, report it to the cyber cell or bring it to the notice of the filmmakers.