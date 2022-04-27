James Cameron's Avatar 2 Release Date, Format Check Deets

News is that director James Cameron's Avatar part 2 is slated for a worldwide release this year. The first part released in 2009 was a blockbuster and had won 3 Oscars. Avatar became the highest-grossing Hollywood film in the world ($ 2.7 billion).

Director James Cameron announced in 2016 that Avatar 2 film will be shot in 5 parts. Avatar 2 stars Titanic actress Kate Winslet, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldaña, and Sam Worthington.

Fans around the world are waiting for the upcoming Avatar sequel and the good news is that the film is going to have a worldwide release on December 16 in 160 languages!

James Cameron had announced that filming for Avatar 2 would be released in 2021 but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film would be released in 2022. It has been almost 13 years since the release of the first part of Avatar and fans are waiting in anticipation for the first glimpse of the second part.

Another news is that the trailer of Avataar 2 will be screened at the CinemaCon, the world's largest theater owners' association.

Steven Weintraub, the editor-in-chief of Collider, recently claimed on Twitter that the film's trailer could appear during the third day of CinemaCon 2022, as part of Disney's long-awaited showcase.

"Now 100000% sure the first #avatar 2 footage will be shown at #CinemaCon. What I can’t figure out is if it’s the trailer or 15 to 20 min of footage. Will know Wednesday. Remember never, ever bet against @JimCameron Cannot wait to see how he’s using technology to tell the story," he wrote.

As per reports, Avatar 2 will be available in a variety of formats to accommodate a wide range of movie theatre layouts in the United States and around the world, including 3D and 4K, as well as a high frame rate of 48 frames per second.

"There will be more versions of Avatar 2 than any movie in the history of movies", according to John Fithian, president, and CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners. "We are talking about high resolution, high frame rates, 3D, IMAX, PLF, different sound systems, and in 160 different languages".

