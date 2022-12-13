Avatar director James Cameron has tested COVID positive and will not be attending the premiere of his highly anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water in Los Angeles on Monday evening.

The 68-year-old filmmaker said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon his return to Los Angeles from Tokyo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an American digital and print magazine, a Disney spokesperson said, “Jim has COVID but is feeling fine. He tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence. He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere.”

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios will release the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million.

A sequel to the Award-winning 2009 epic adventure ‘Avatar,’ which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script for Avatar: The Way of Water comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman. (With inputs from PTI)

