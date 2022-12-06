Jaideep Ahlawat Talks About His Bond With Ayushmann Khurrana

Jaideep Ahlawat is seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film has released today. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

We are living in the times where we don’t have classification between a hero and a villain in our Hindi films. Jaideep plays Bhoora in the film and is seen chasing Ayushmann in the film’s trailer. “I think it all starts with the writing. There’s no hero or villain on paper, they are just two people who have crossed each other’s paths and will tackle the issue in their own way. There’s nothing called black and white in our real lives. It is about perspectives,” he explains.

While Jaideep did several roles in the past few years, it was his act in Paatal Lok that changed his entire career. The show that was released during the pandemic, stamped him as a solid actor. An elated Jaideep shares, “It feels exciting. It’s a dream of every artiste to get their due. Every artiste waits for a day where he becomes popular.”

Shedding light on the difference between OTT and films, he says, “On OTT you get enough time to unfold things. Films are designed in a different way. You can play with subplots besides the main plot on OTT and films are bound to stick to the main plot.”

On working with Ayushmann, he reveals, “It was so easy to work with him since the give and take was smooth. We trusted each other as co-actors. We rehearsed scenes and even action stunts so many times before going onto the floors. We both created a bond with each other.”

On a parting note, Jaideep reveals how he enjoys being a poster boy finally. “It feels good to be here finally, but with that comes a great responsibility and I have to deliver each time. I don’t take pressure from that. Being an actor, few things will work for you and few don’t. As an actor I can only give my 100 per cent. You feel responsible about a project since now the story is also on your shoulders,” he signs off.

Courtesy FPJ

Also Read: Bride Hansika Motwani Glows In Orange Colour Mehandi Outfit