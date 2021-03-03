Jahmil French, the "Degrassi: The Next Generation," actor died. He was 29 years old. According to his manager, Gabrielle Kachman, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French." He said in a statement that, "He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time." As of now there are no futher details available on how his death took place.

Jahmil French was a Canadian actor and was popular for his role, Dave Turner in "Degrassi: The Next Generation". He received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Performance in a Children's or Youth Program or Series at the 1st Canadian Screen Awards in 2013, and he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 6th Canadian Screen Awards in 2018 for his performance in the movie, Boost.

Tributes pour in for Jahmil French. Dylan Everett wrote, "Wanted to pay my respects to an incredibly kind, funny, and talented individual; Jahmil French. One of the first people I met on Degrassi, he immediately made me feel welcome. He disarmed you with a smile and his confidence and energy was infectious. You’ll be missed, brother."

Chloe Rose tweeted, "Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days. He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace Red heart."

Jahmil was such a special human. A long-time acting student of mine, & my mentee. He was fearless and brilliant in his pursuit, and I’m so sad we won’t get to see more of his gift. I’m so grateful to have crossed paths with him, and I wish him eternal peace. 💫🖤

.#JahmilFrench pic.twitter.com/Nrk6uVBlPK — 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗘 𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗢 (@SalvaTonio) March 2, 2021

RIP Jahmil French, who recently died at the age of 29, according to his co-stars😢 He was so great on Degrassi, & his character Dave Turner so fun, funny and sweet❤️ And I loved seeing him years later while watching Netflix's short-lived Soundtrack😢❤️

I'm sick with the news of Jahmil's passing. He performed Dave with such sensitivity and thoughtfulness and could make me laugh so easily. It was a pleasure to work with him and he will be missed. This is a real loss. Rest In Peace.

Jahmil was one of the most gifted and effortless perfomers I've ever met. His vibrant personality lit up the room. Rest easy my friend. ❤️

Jahmil French was an incredible person, so full of talent and passion for his work. He lit up a room with his energy and dance moves. An easy smile and a natural charisma. He will be so missed