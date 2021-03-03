Jahmil French, Degrassi The Next Generation Actor Dies At 29, Tributes Pour In

Mar 03, 2021, 08:35 IST
Jahmil French, the "Degrassi: The Next Generation," actor died. He was 29 years old. According to his manager, Gabrielle Kachman, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French." He said in a statement that,  "He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time." As of now there are no futher details available on how his death took place. 

Jahmil French was a Canadian actor and was popular for his role, Dave Turner in "Degrassi: The Next Generation". He received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Performance in a Children's or Youth Program or Series at the 1st Canadian Screen Awards in 2013, and he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 6th Canadian Screen Awards in 2018 for his performance in the movie, Boost. 

Tributes pour in for Jahmil French. Dylan Everett wrote, "Wanted to pay my respects to an incredibly kind, funny, and talented individual; Jahmil French. One of the first people I met on Degrassi, he immediately made me feel welcome. He disarmed you with a smile and his confidence and energy was infectious. You’ll be missed, brother."

Chloe Rose tweeted, "Still in shock. Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days. He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace Red heart."

