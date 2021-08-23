Jagapathi Babu As Rajamanaar In Prabhas' Salaar

The makers of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar took to Twitter to announce that Jagapathi Babu is going to essay the role of Rajamanaar. Salaar is being made on a huge budget and expectations are very high on the film. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Salaar is going to be out in the theatres on April 14, 2022.

The first look poster of Jagapathi Babu is beyond words. Here is the tweet made by Prashanth Neel.

Prabhas recently completed the latest schedule of Salaar with Shruti Haasan in Hyderabad. Salaar is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale films. While Salaar will be shot in Telugu, it will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.