Looks like the audience have become more advanced and enjoying the movies on digital platforms. OTT platforms became a rage, as of now, most of the films are releasing on OTT. Several leading stars have been approaching for web series. Some of them are rejecting and few are utilizing the opportunity.

Recently the noted actor, Jagapathi Babu made his debut on OTT with the 2018 film Amazon Prime series titled 'Gangstars'. According to the reports, Jagapathi Babu has signed his next project on digital platforms. He will be seen playing a lead role in the upcoming venture web series. It is going to produce under the Arka Mediaworks banner.

Previously, the same production house has produced the Baahubali franchise and a recent hit on Netflix ‘Umamaheshwara Ugraroopasya’. The yet to be titled series regular shoot is expected to commence from September. More details about the cast and crew of the project are yet to be known. Watch this space for more.