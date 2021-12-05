Jacqueline's Pet Cat Worth More Than Your Monthly Salary

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez received a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs. 9 lakh as gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. According to the sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 7,000-page charge sheet in a Delhi Court against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

The charge sheet mentions that along with Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi was also questioned in the case. In interrogation, Sukesh Chandrasekhar told that he gifted a luxurious car to Nora.

Reports claim that Sukesh and Jacqueline started talking to each other in January 2021. After that, he started sending expensive gift items involving diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockeries, four Persian cats (the cost of one cat is around Rs 9 lakh), and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh.

Chandrasekhar sent nearly Rs. 8 crores on air travel by chartered flights while he was out on bail. According to the sources, he also gifted a BMW car and an iPhone, worth Rs.1 crore to Nora.

Also Read:

