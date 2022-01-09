Jacqueline Fernandez Requests Media For Privacy After Pic With Conman Leaked

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez whose name was figured in connection with conman Suresh Chandrasekhar in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, has now requested the media to respect her privacy after an intimate picture of her and Suresh surfaced on the media.

The Bollywood actress has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the alleged expensive gifts she has received from said conman between December 2020 and August 2021, and her supposed links to his financial frauds.

As part of this several pictures of her with him where the Bollywood actress is seen cozying up to the man surfaced on the internet. On late Saturday evening, an intimate picture of the 36-year-old actor with Chandrashekhar surfaced on the Internet. The picture shows her being kissed by Chandrasekhar on the nose and with a hickey on her neck, leading to netizens making disparaging remarks against the actress.

Jacqueline Fernandez has requested media to not circulate pictures that intrude on her privacy in a message stating, "This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. "It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you," the Saaho actress said in the statement.\

