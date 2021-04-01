It has been ten years since 'Fakirchand and Lakirchand Trust University' became a buzzword with the release of Pooja Entertainment's comedy 'F.A.L.T.U'. Directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film released in 2011 and starred Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Akbar Khan, and Darshan Jariwala.

Looking back at the film fondly, actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani took to his social media to share a special post that said, "I can't believe it's been 10 years! It has been one of the most special films and I am super glad to have done it. Always believe in doing what you love which makes life so much fun.❤️ Big shoutout to the entire team"

Check out the post here:

https://twitter.com/jackkybhagnani/status/1377556589549395971

The songs were massive hits amongst the music listeners especially Char Baj Gaye and the title track Faltu.