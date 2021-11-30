Jackky Bhagnani chilling with his Hero No.1

Pooja Entertainment's much talked about production 'Ganapath' has been in the news for its intriguing theme, dazzling starcast, and a big budget. Team Ganapath has been sharing fun snapshots of the shoot on their social media. Jackky and Tiger also took to their handles to share some 'chill' vibes as it snows in London while addressing each other with quirky nicknames. Tiger leaned on his 'Bossman' aka ‘Producer Saab Jackky while Jackky calls Tiger his 'Hero No. 1.' All gear up to shoot in these Subzero Temperatures, It is hard to tell whether Tiger's abs did their bit to warm the sub-zero temperatures but our hearts sure melted to see the bond between the two!