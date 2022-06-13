J hope Releases Jungkook's New Song My You By On BTS 9th anniversary

June 13th marks the 9th anniversary of BTS and in these 9 years, they have got millions of fans throughout the world. And BTS ARMY is waiting for some new announcements and surprises from Bangtan Boys on the occasion of BTS 9th anniversary.

On their 9th anniversary, BTS J-Hope has given a surprise to the BTS ARMY by releasing a new solo song by Jungkook.

On 13th June J-Hope took to Instagram and posted a story revealing the new song of Jungkook which is titled ‘My You’. The song has already got 6.3 million views on YouTube and is trending in the top 20 list in music.

BTS ARMY is going crazy over it, and one could understand it with the views and likes that the song has got till now.

