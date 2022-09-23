IU Proves She is Idol of Idols, Here's Proof

IU is one of the successful solo artists in the Korean music industry.

We have seen n many occasions during which people like BTS Jungkook and J-Hope praise her in the interviews.

Recently, K-pop idol IU held a concert titled ‘The Golden Hour’ in which fans spotted Jungkook attending the concert. Fans suspect that as a fan, he attended the interview and after that J-Hope took to Instagram to post that he also attended the concert.

According to reports, not just J-hope and Jungkook many other K-Pop idols were seen at the concert.

IU proved that she is an "idol of idols" as many celebrities were spotted at her recent Golden Hour concert.

As per reports, Lee Joong Gi, Jungkook, Nayeon, Yoo In Na, Kang Hanna, Kim Soo Hyun, Jhope, Ji Hyo, Soobin, Beomgyu, Anupam Tripathi, Park Ju Hyun, Kim Min Seok, Kang Mina, Lee Joo Young, Heize, and many more attended the concert. ITZY also adjusted their schedule to attend IU's concert.

