It's a Wrap for Samantha's Yashoda, Just A Song Left

While the earlier released First Glimpse of Samantha's 'Yashoda' created a huge buzz all-over India, movie team wrapped up the shoot except for a song.

With huge expectations on its enthralling content directed by talented duo Hari-Harish, Senior producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is producing it as Production No. 14 under Sridevi Movies banner.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says "Wrapping up the shoot in 100 days, we're making Yashoda on uncompromised budget. With just one song left for shoot, our CG work is already in progress. As the dubbing works to begin from 15th of this month, we'll finish dubbing work for other languages simultaneously. Also, we're planning to promote this Pan-Indian film on a large scale. Keeping all this in mind, we've decided to make the output of this edge-of-the-seat thriller perfectly ready for a Worldwide release. Samantha has showed sheer dedication and commitment in playing the Titular role, especially in the high-octane action sequences. Aiming to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, teaser and songs are on the way to raise the expectations"



Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

Music: Manisharma,

Dialogues: Pulagam Chinnarayana, Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi

Lyrics: Chandrabose, Ramajogiah Sastry

Creative Director: Hemambar Jasthi

Camera: M. Sukumar

Art: Ashok

Fights: Venkat

Editor: Marthand. K. Venkatesh

Line Producer: Vidya Sivalenka

Co-producer: Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy

Direction: Hari - Harish

Producer: Sivalenka Krishna Prasad

Banner: Sridevi Movies.