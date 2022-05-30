It's A Wrap For Ram Pothineni's The Warriorr

It is all known that Ustaad Ram Pothineni is all set to entertain his fans with the bilingual action entertainer ' The Warriorr' helmed by N Linguswamy. As the movie is scheduled to release on July 14, the makers and director have speeded up their work.

Off late, the makers are treating the fans of Ram Pothineni with chartbuster songs and massy updates. The Bullet song creating massive records on YouTube and the recently released teaser in both Telugu and Tamil upped the fervor to a whole new level. Now, they announced great news that the shooting of this movie is completed. In this schedule, N Linguswamy picturised a mass introduction on Ram Pothineni.

They shared a new poster of Ram Pothineni and treated all his fans. The back to back updates have worked their magic on the audience, who now await to see The Warriorr in theatres on July 14. The team is also planning to conduct several promotional events ahead of the film’s release.

The Warriorr starring Ram Pothineni is among the eagerly expected movies for many reasons. For, the young Telugu actor has partnered with ace director N Lingusamy for the first time and this film, a bilingual, will mark Ram's debut in Kollywood.

Also, it will show Aadhi Pinisetty in a hitherto unseen role of a strong villain. It is to be noted Lingusamy is known for his action entertainers and both Ram and Aadhi are known for their dedication to give the best. The film has a stellar star cast with Krithi Shetty as the heroine (her name is Whistle Mahalakshmi).

The Warrior is being produced on a high budget by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Pavan Kumar will be presenting the movie.

'The Warriorr' movie will hit the theatres worldwide on July 14, 2022 in the theatres