It's a Wrap For Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's Godfather Hyderabad Schedule

Megastar Chiranjeevi's 153rd film Godfather being directed by Mohan Raja and produced grandly by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films is done with its Hyderabad shooting schedule. Lady superstar Nayanthara participated in the shoot. The team has shared a picture of Nayanthara alongside director Mohan Raja.

Chiranjeevi will be seen in a powerful role in the movie tipped to be a high intense political action drama. Nayanthara is playing a significant role in the movie.

Top-notch technical team is handling different crafts of the movie. Master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while the in-form music director SS Thaman renders soundtracks. Suresh Selvarajan - the art director for many Bollywood Blockbusters - takes care of the artwork of this film.

The film is produced jointly by RB Choudary and NV Prasad, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it.

Screenplay & Direction: Mohan Raja

Producers: RB Choudary & NV Prasad

Presenter: Konidela Surekha

Banners: Konidela Productions & Super Good Films

Music: S S Thaman

DOP: Nirav Shah

Art Director: Suresh Selvarajan

Ex-Producer: Vakada Apparao

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar