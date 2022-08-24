Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan lock horns in as seen in the "Vikram Vedha" teaser, which was released by the makers on Wednesday.

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil action thriller of the same name which released in 2017 and starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles.

As seen in the teaser Saif plays the role of Vikram, a tough cop who sets a trap for a dreaded and revered gangster called Vedha (Hrithik). But tables turn when Vikram's perception of the difference between the good and the evil gets blurry as he is caught in the web of stories spun by Vedha.

Director duo Pushkar & Gayatri, who also helmed the original film, shared the teaser of "Vikram Vedha" (Hindi) on Twitter.

"The story of Vikram Vedha has been like our baby since its inception. Over the years we have nurtured and grown with it. Today we are happy & proud to present a piece of our heart to all of you. #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW," they said in the tweet.

The film, a YNOT Studios production, is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Satyadeep Misra and is slated to be released in theatres on September 30.

