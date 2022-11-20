It's Official: Park Ji Eun Says Goodbye to PURPLE K!SS

Park Ji-eun, a member of PURPLE K!SS, acknowledged her resignation from the group in a handwritten letter uploaded on her personal social media account.

She apologised for the sudden announcement and said that she has decided to start a new career as Park Ji-eun rather than PURPLE K!SS. The singer went on to say that she is thankful for all of the love and respect she has received from PLORYs (fandom name) and that she has made some incredible memories. In the message, which was published on November 18, she encouraged followers not to be concerned about her health. She promised to return better and healthier.

PURPLE KISS' agency, RBW, issued a formal statement on the group's fan cafe account on November 18 about member Park Ji-resignation eun's from the group.

They stated that she was quitting PURPLE KISS owing to her ongoing bad health and the occurrence of anxiety symptoms on a regular basis. Following a conversation with her doctor, it was determined that she required adequate rest and care and should avoid heavy-duty labour.

Her agency also revealed that during her break period, the agency was constantly communicating with her about group activities and her future course of action, and they mutually agreed that the idol needed time to rest and recuperate, so they made the difficult decision to leave the group to pursue her future endeavours.