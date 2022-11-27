It's Official: No Double Elimination In BBK9 This Week

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has been getting massive response from the small screen audience, and contestants are giving good content to the show. BBK9 viewers are witnessing a lot of drama in the house every single day. It's worth mentioning here that they are having a tough time in the tasks.

Amulya Gowda admitted that every day was becoming difficult for her in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers have been predicting that Roopesh Shetty might emerge as the winner of the show. Rakesh Adiga is also giving stiff competition to Roopesh Shetty in the task as the show is heading towards the grand finale. It appears Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga will be in the top two contestants' list.

On the other hand, there is speculation that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are planning double elimination this week. With the show reaching the ninth week, there is no talk of double-elimination yet. However, viewers are expecting at least a wild card entry this week. But as per BBK9 pages on social media, there is no double elimination. Only single elimination will take place this week. And for those who missed the bus, Vinod G will be eliminated in the ninth week.

The contestants who are in the BBK9 grand finale race are Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, Kavyashree Gowda, Prashant Sambaragi, Rupesh Rajanna, Rupesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Anupama Gowda, Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya Uruduga.