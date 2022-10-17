It's Official BTS Military Service Happening, ARMY Not Happy At All

It’s official now! BTS members will be joining the mandatory military service. The news has been confirmed by BTS music label BIGHIT Entertainment.

The statement given by BIGHIT reads “BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of 815 are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030 and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it's a perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve.

Talking about Jin's military service and creation of BTS, Bighit, said, “Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now. The group member in will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

It also added “With the release of their first anthology album earlier this year it opened the path to allow the members to take some time to explore individual projects. As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and die their duty by being of service to the country they call home.”

Making a promise to the ARMY of BTS comeback, it added "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there's much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS.

Meanwhile, BTS ARMY seems to be upset with the news because they were hoping that the Korean government would give them an exception from military service. Now, it appears they have realized the real reason behind BTS members announcing a hiatus. They think that the reason for a break from BTS group activities could be mandatory military service only.

Also Read: Confirmed: BTS Jin To Join Military Service Soon