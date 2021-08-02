Its Impossible: Karan Johar On Being Inside The Bigg Boss House For 6 Weeks

Bigg Boss OTT will soon start airing on Voot. It is to begin from August 8th and will go on for 6 weeks. After this, the show will start airing on TV. For the time it is on Voot, Karan Johar will be the host and then Salman Khan will be back.

Commenting on this, Johar shared that, my mother and I are huge fans of the show. We like watching Bigg Boss and are avid viewers. Shooting a show that he likes is something that he is truly excited about. As far as hosting is concerned, Johar is excited about it but being locked up inside the house for 6 weeks without any connection to the outside world, is another issue and the director is not at all ready for it.

Karan shared that he is really happy hosting the show and it is like a dream come true for him. But in case he has to be a contestant, he doesn’t know what he will do. Taking part in Bigg Boss is completely out of the question as he just cannot do it. It means no connection to the outside world, no phone, no internet, nothing. He added that it is difficult for him to stay away from his mobile phone for even an hour, imagine living without it for 6 weeks!

The amount of information that I will miss will be tremendous. I cannot even imagine it. No way, added Johar.

On the other hand, the contestants' list for Bigg Boss OTT is out. Anusha Dandekar, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Manasvi Vashisht, Zeeshan Ali, Neha Malik, Pavithra Lakshmi will be participating this time.