It's A Girl for Alia and Ranbir

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have welcomed their first baby at HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai on Sunday.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. Later, the actress left everyone surprised as she announced her pregnancy on social media by dropping an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. “Our baby coming soon," she wrote in the caption.

In October, the Kapoor family also organised a mega baby shower ceremony for Alia which was attended by several celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also graced the special event.

