It's Confirmed Asal Kolaar Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants, whose equation with housemates during the doll tasks, had to face the wrath of host Kamal Haasan in the weekend episode last night. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 host Kamala Haasam roasted all the contestants who crossed their limits in the task. Yes, we are talking about Azeem and a few other contestants.

In last weekend's episode, Kamal Haasan seemed to have gone easy on Azeem. However, this weekend, Kamal lashed out at Azeem over his rude behavior in the task. Sherin and Dhanalakshmi's issues over Sherin's injury were also sorted out. The Bigg Boss Tamil 6 host cleared all the misunderstanding that arose from controversial fights in the house and viewers were finally satisfied that Kamal warned Azeem.

Talking about the second elimination, the contestants who are in the nomination process are Asal, Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, Janany, Maheshwari, and Rachitha. The contestants who are in the safe zone are Dinesh, Ayesha, Janany, Maheshwari, and Rachitha. Asal expected Asal and Azeem are in the danger zone. Azeem's vote count plunged because of his behavior in the doll task, while Asal was in the bottom position from day one of nomination.

According to our sources, Asal Kolaar has been evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house. Any which way, viewers badly want Asal to get eliminated this week for his conduct with female contestants.