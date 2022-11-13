It's Confirmed: VJ Maheshwari Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is all set to complete five weeks of its successful run. Contestants are entertaining the audience with their drama an antics in the house. The contestants' fights are wooing the viewers and keeping them engrossed in the show. Even Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers are trending #BiggBossTamil6 on Twitter and talking about contestants who are making all the noise in the house.

Well, Dhanalakshmi, who entered the house as a commoner, is setting the show on fire. We can say that Dhana's fights with other contestants in the task are the main reason for the show's high TRP rating.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, ADK and Janany ties have gone sour after the latter made a statement that ADK is the masked contestant in the house during the Luxury Task.

Talking about this week's elimination, VJ Maheshwari is the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. The contestants who got nominated from the fifth-week elimination are Azeem, Vikraman, ADK, Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, Maheswari, and Ram. The contestants who escaped elimination are Azeem, Vikraman, ADK, Ayesha, and Dhanalakshmi. VJ Maheshwari and Ram were in the danger zone. Maheshwari will get eliminated in tonight's episode.

VJ Maheshwar is out of the BB Tamil 6 house with a marginal vote percent difference between her and Ram.