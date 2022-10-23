It's Confirmed No Elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 This Week

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants escaped this week's eliminations. Yes, it is confirmed that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers have declared no elimination this week in absence of Kichcha Sudeep. Anyway, the elimination process will take place and Bigg Boss announces no elimination at the end of the episode. As per the sources Bigg Boss Kannada 9 host, Kichcha Sudeep skipped this weekend as he headed to Australia to watch the Ind vs Pak match. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Aryavardhan, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Mayuri, Prashanth Sambargi, Kavya Shree, Sanya Iyer, and Neha Gowda. Sanya Iyer is the new captain of the house so she directly jumped to the sixth week by escaping fourth and fifth-week elimination.

If the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 fourth week elimination would take place, Mayuri or Neha Gowda was highly predicted for eviction. Anyway, the social media sources say that Colors Kannada and Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers may plan double elimination next week as they are announcing no elimination this week. So let us wait and watch, what BBK9 makers are having in store for us. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.