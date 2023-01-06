It's Confirmed No Elimination in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are on fire and trolling Colors TV for saving Sajid Khan yet again by declaring no elimination this week. Earlier this week, when Sajid Khan entered the nomination list, a majority of the audience had predicted that Bigg Boss 16 makers would announce no elimination this week to save Sajid Khan.

As per unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting results, Sajid Khan is in the bottom position with the lowest voting percentage. Since day one of the show, Bigg Boss 16 viewers want Sajid Khan out of the BB16 house. In the last 14 weeks, Sajid Khan has hardly been nominated three to four times. In this week’s episodes, the BB16 audience are might upset with Sajid’s double standards and the way he instigated MC Stan to get into the physical fight with Archana. They were hoping that he would be evicted from the BB16 house this week.

As per latest buzz on social media, there will be no elimination this weel and Bigg Boss 16 viewers who got the news, are angry and have questioned Colors and BB16 makers as to why they are saving Sajid Khan this many times by declaring no elimination whenever he gets nominated.

Netizens are saying that it is clear that Bigg Boss 16 makers are unfair and protecting Sajid Khan from getting out of the show. A section of the audience is trolling Colors saying they have signed a deal with Sajid to keep him until the finale week, so irrespective of his position and vote percentage, the makers will save him. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are upset with the "no elimination" announcement. What is your reaction? Comment below.