It's Confirmed No Elimination in Bigg Boss 16

With the Bigg Boss 16 elimination week is around the corner, the viewers are very curious to know which contestant would be evacuated from the Bigg Boss house this week. The contestants- Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan have been nominated this week. Guess which contestant is going to be eliminated.

As per the buzz on social media, there is no elimination this week. The makers of the show are planning no eviction of contestants from the house as the nominated candidates have a huge fan base. This could be the reason behind no elimination this week as they were crowd pullers to the show. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers have planned for the viewers.

Yes its Confirmed#BiggBoss have saved their Daamaad and there is NO ELIMINATION this week Retweet if Angry😡 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 1, 2022

