It's Confirmed: Aneri Vajani Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been in the headlines since the shoot started. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is breaking all TRP records on Colors TV and viewers are glued to their television sets to watch the dare devil stunts of the contestants. The way contestants are doing tough stunts has left the audience spellbound. Contestants who are entertaining the viewers with their daring acts are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh. It is known that Erika Packard got an eviction pass from the show.

Now, we hear that Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani is the second contestant to get an exit pass from KKK12. Vajani gave her best in every task, and viewers were also stunned to discover the adventurous side of her. Vajani has stolen the hearts of the audience with her role in Anupamaa as Mukku and now she has added KK12 to her profile. Vajani has opened up about her body shaming and negative comments she faced because of her weight and how she is overcoming negativity.

Aneri Vajani also admitted to seeing someone, but refused to reveal the name. Aneri Vajani has also given a clarity that she is not dating Nisha Aur Uske Cousins co-star Mishkat Varma and said they are just good friends.